Michael Cole Jokes About Pat McAfee Appearing in WWE 2K24

– As previously reported, The Pat McAfee Show DLC is coming to the WWE 2K24 tomorrow. The new DLC pack features McAfee and his crew from his show joining the game, including Ty Schmit, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and Boston Connor. This has led to a brewing “feud” between members of WWE and McAfee and his crew. Shawn Michaels even challenged the McAfee Show crew to go up against four NXT talents. And now, Michael Cole is getting in on the action, poking fun at his Raw broadcast partner, Pat McAfee.

Meanwhile, Michael Cole wrote on social media yesterday, “‘2 NXT LEGENDS’ says the asshole @PatMcAfeeShow. I can’t believe him and his dumb group of friends are in WWE2K.”

Earlier, NXT’s Karmen Petrovic even chimed in. She wrote, “God forbid fans want to play with wrestlers in a wrestling game 😉 & put some respect on #WWENXT” You can view their comments below:

“2 NXT LEGENDS” says the asshole @PatMcAfeeShow I can’t believe him and his dumb group of friends are in WWE2K pic.twitter.com/CybJltkXZR — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 29, 2024