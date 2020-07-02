Michael Elgin Addresses Allegations Against Him in New Video

Michael Elgn has posted a video addressing the allegations of sexual misconduct that has resulted in his time in Impact coming to an end. As has been reported, Elgin had several allegations come out during the #SpeakingOut movement including an old story he told on video in 2013 of an incident when he was urinating on a girl in a hotel room as she asked him to stop.

In the video, Elgin shows support for the #SpeakingOut movement and addresses the specific allegations against him, as you can see in the highlights and video below:

On the claims that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2011: “It was brought to my attention that some girl made claims about a hotel room in 2011. Now, I don’t know if anything had ever happened to this young lady. I hope that it hasn’t, and I hope that if it has she’s found some peace and some resolve. And I’m sure that’s impossible, because I can’t speak on anything like that.

“But what I can say, is that in 2011, I did share a hotel room with the girl and I did share a bed with the girl. But what has been left out is there was four other people in the room and I laid down in the bed next to the girl, asked her to come closer or to have sex. I don’t know the exact verbiage. All I remember is her saying no and me going to sleep and the next morning the four wrestlers asking if we slept together. When I said no, they said, ‘Oh, we know. We heard her turn you down.’ And joked with me for months after about getting turned down. So I don’t know what else to say about that. I have four people swearing up and down that that’s exactly what happened. And that’s exactly what I did. Like, I am many things, and I made many mistakes in my life, but never, ever would I do anything to try and force anybody to do anything.”

On the allegation that he sent a wrestler an unwanted nude photo: “And obviously, a female wrestler said that I sent her a dick picture in 2016. When I saw this, I was caught off-guard and messaged her, and said ‘Hey, I know that we hung out with a group of people in Japan in 2016, but I am 100% positive I never sent you a dick picture. And she told me that when we hung out everything was fine, everything was cordial. It was cool to hang out and talk. And that apparently I was out with a bunch of wrestlers, and was drunk. And they caught me talking to her about wretsling, and they dared me to send a dick picture, and she claims I did. I said, ‘Wow, I’m very sorry. I had no clue that happened.’ And then she replied with ‘Well, it’s not that big of a deal, it’s not like I said you tried to force yourself on me or anything. And you said sorry back then, so it’s not that big of a deal.’ But then, it’s become a big deal to that person when again, I have all these messages because I was taken aback.”

On the picture not being him: “And then she showed somebody else the picture, and they showed me. And it’s not me, so I don’t know if I was drunk and sent an image you can find online because I didn’t want to send mine. I don’t know if — I don’t know what happened. All I know is that that’s what she claims. And if that is what happened, I said ‘Sorry’ when she posted it. I said sorry apparently in 2016 by her words. And I can’t do anything about that.”

On the video where he claimed to have urinated on a woman who was asking him to stop: “Yes, I said that story. Yes, I said that story in 2013 because at that time, those overly sexual stories or overly wild stories were getting massive downloads and massive buys, because people wanted to hear them. So a story that happened in Timmins. Myself and two other wrestlers met three girls. And this was like maybe 2007? And we went back to the hotel. And there was joking about peeing on someone consensually on the ride up, and we did definitely joke about it. And somebody peed on a girl in the shower when they were showering together, and joked about it after.

“We went out with the girls the next day for breakfast. We saw them the next two times we went to town. Like, it was an overexaggerated story that I should have never told. Because now I realize, as I’ve matured, as I’ve growed, that one, the story is outlandish and paints everybody in a bad light. But at that time, I was trying to sell DVDs. That doesn’t — that’s not an excuse, that’s not anything. Because I take full blame for people bringing it up because it was me that said it. But I’ve tried to correct that story a million times, even the person that pee’ed on the girl in the shower corrected the story two years ago. And it just still floats out there. Again, that’s on me. 100%. I take ownership of that. I’m taking ownership of everything.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Michael Elgin with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.