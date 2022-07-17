Michael Elgin Arrested In Japan For Theft, Misses Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reports that the reason Michael Elgin missed Pro Wrestling NOAH’s last week was because he was arrested for theft. He was scheduled to wrestle on the July 10 event in Shizuoka, but it was announced he would not be there.

NOAH wrote at the time: “[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.”

This is because he was arrested for stealing protein powder and is currently still in jail. It’s believed that he’s facing five years in jail. It’s possible a deal could be made, as what happened with Matt Sydal when he was arrested for cannabis in 2016. When that happened, the charges were dropped by Sydal is no longer welcome in Japan.

Elgin was arrested a year ago in the US for violating a protection order filed by his former fiance.