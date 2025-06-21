– 411’s Andrew Ravens recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Michelle McCool for the WrestleSTAR YouTube channel, where they discussed the return of WWE LFG Season 2. McCool also discussed a potential appearance at WWE Evolution 2025, her women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore, and more. Below are some highlights provided by Andrew Ravens:

Michelle McCool on a potential Evolution 2025 appearance: “Yep, I always say I’m just a phone call away. I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. if they ask, I’ll be there. In fact, I would love a Lay-Cool reunion. I think Layla finally kind of get back at the scene. But look, I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do….I think I got one more. I always say I’ve got one more in me…but yes, I’m good for one more.”

McCool’s women’s wrestling Mt. Rushmore: “I think you got to put May [Young] on there. I think you got to put Chyna on there. I’m gonna go, [Fablous] Moolah also. Well, I mean, that’s who paid the way….I’m gonna go, Sensational Sherri. I think she changed the game.”

Michelle McCool was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier in April as part of the class of 2025. WWE LFG Season 2, featuring The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, debuts tomorrow night (June 22) on A&E at 10:00 pm EST. Episodes will be available to stream the next day for free on A&E TV, or with a Hulu subscription.

The all-women WWE premium live event, Evolution, returns for its second outing on Sunday, July 13. This will be the first time the event has been held in nearly seven years, since October 2018. The show will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.