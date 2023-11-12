Mick Foley Explains Why His Halloween Havoc ’93 Match Was a Career Peak

In a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley shared some details about his experience at 1993’s WCW Halloween Havoc show and why it served as a high-water mark in his mind for so long (via Wrestling Inc). Foley considered the headliner spot at the event a major contributor to the match’s status in his mind. You can find a few highlights from Foley and listen to the podcast episode below.

On the status of the match in his mind: “The match with Vader at Halloween Havoc was the main event, and at that time the biggest match of my career.”

On his mindset during the match: “And I remember vividly thinking to myself, ‘This is the best moment of my career, because I’ve never been this high before. And also the saddest, because I’ll never get to this level again.’ Luckily, I was wrong with that second assertion. But it was the biggest match of my life, and it was up there in my top ten for a long time.”