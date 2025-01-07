Mick Foley Recalls His Immediate Reaction To Winning First WWE Championship

Mick Foley won the WWE Championship for the first time on the January 4th, 1999 episode of Raw, and he recently looked back on the match and his reaction to the win. Foley won the title from The Rock in a taped match that Eric Bischoff infamously revealed the results of on WCW Nitro, which backfired against Bischoff. Foley spoke about the match in a WWE Vault Raw Retrospective, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Bischoff giving away the result: “They made a tactical error by giving away the results. I believe, within seconds, up to 500,000 homes, or fans, switched channels, and the rest is history.”

On his reaction to the win: “It set in for me the moment I held the title. I had never seen that coming for me so I never made that my goal. … Because I’d never let it define success for me, I never felt bad when I did not have it, but I have to tell you — when they handed it to me, it felt more like a lifetime achievement award.”