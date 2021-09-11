wrestling / News
Mick Foley Introduces #ShirtOffMyBack Campaign for Nice Day Tour to Raise Suicide Prevention Awareness
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced a special campaign to help raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. As part of the campaign, he will be auctioning shirts from his tour, and the auction will serve as a fundraiser for the mother of the late wrestler, Shannon Spruill (aka Daffney Unger), who tragically passed away earlier this month. Foley will be auctioning off all the shirts he wears each night of his tour, with 100% of the proceeds going to Daffney’s mother.
You can see the video and information Mick Foley shared on his #ShirtOffMyBack campaign below. Fans who are interested can also make donations in Shannon Spruill’s name for NAMI Georgia on Facebook.
100% of the money raised from #ShirtOffMyBack will go to this fundraiser Daffney’s mother created to honor her memory. I will donate each night when I get back to my hotel.
Obviously, all donations are appreciated.https://t.co/LOv1hi4f8I https://t.co/2xCfIaT3i0
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 10, 2021
