Mick Foley on How a Neurologist’s Advice Put a Stop to His WWE NXT Feud With Jon Moxley

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about his brief feud with Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) in WWE NXT that never truly came to fruition. Both Foley and Ambrose have spoke about the feud that was being set up in the past. During his Busted Open Radio spot, Foley explained that a visit to a neurologist and not faring well on WWE’s impact test ultimately put a stop to the feud. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on a neurologist advising him not to wrestle again: “I did not fare well on the WWE impact test. I went to a neurologist independent of WWE and he told me I should never wrestle again. WWE’s neurologist said the exact same thing. This is something that I am so proud of, and it shows I am a wrestler to the end. When Robert Cantu, one of the most respected neurologists in the country tells me I should never wrestle again. I look him in the eye and say, ‘I can work an entire match around my left knee.’ He says, ‘Mr. Foley, you struck me as a very bright young man when I met you a couple of weeks ago. Since then I’ve been doing some research on you, you’ve got a lot to live for. If you think you can find another neurologist to clear you, then that’s up to you. But I am telling you, you should never wrestle again.’ That was the end of the Moxley angle.”

His thoughts on Thunder Rosa: “She strikes me as one of those really rare people who feels it every time she’s getting in the ring. I’d like to say I felt it every time. I didn’t. Ric Flair did, Terry Funk did, and it’s a short list. But she’s someone that’s just like, lives, breathes wrestling. She’s such a super cool person.”

On the reaction she received at an indie show in San Antonio: “She got the biggest pop. I think it was a big reason why we had such a big house in San Antonio. We had almost 300 people on a Monday. By that time, the very high end for any of my shows, my shows are normally 150 to 200. Three years ago, I didn’t dare do a show on Monday because I thought, ‘I can’t compete with Raw.’ So she put some butts in seats and we had a good time.”