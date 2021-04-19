wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Sean Waltman, The Rock & More Comment On Steve Austin’s A&E Biography Special
Steve Austin’s Biography special for A&E debuted on Sunday night and Mick Foley, Sean Waltman, The Rock and many others took to social media to react to it. The special premiered on the network tonight and you can see a selection of reactions below from several in the industry including the aforementioned trio, Jim Ross, James Storm, Taz, and more:
OWWWW! This Dude is fired up for a great night of @WWE on @AETV
First, 8/7c it’s the @steveaustinBSR bio – and I think @biography dedicates 45 minutes to the Stone Cold/Dude Love team
Then 10/9c it‘s the PREMIERE of @TreasuresWWE with YOURS TRULY as the special guest! pic.twitter.com/sADxHzE6x6
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2021
THIS AUSTIN BIO IS SO FREAKING GOOD!@steveaustinBSR
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 19, 2021
This aged well.👇 https://t.co/sWG3yGhd6D
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 19, 2021
TUNE IN TONIGHT @8PM @aetv. @steveaustinBSR was a HUGE INFLUENCE on my career and our legendary feud we went on to become the biggest box office draw pro wrestling has ever seen🙏🏾
And he went on to become the one man to ignite and lead the greatest era in pro wrestling history💀 pic.twitter.com/43XqDEErY2
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 18, 2021
It’s damn real, Crystal. https://t.co/jBiXF0X8Tt
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 19, 2021
That was some good shit right there. 🍺🍺 @steveaustinBSR @AETV #Biography
— The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) April 19, 2021
Watching @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV. Just when you thought you knew it all about someone- Steve Austin surprises us. Really inspired by his story. If you’re a student of the game, watch this. 🐍
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 19, 2021
Just got done watching Biography episode covering @steveaustinBSR life/career. It was awesome …I highly recommend it if you haven’t watched it… SCSA is a quality guy & just a good fucking dude who worked his tail off! 🍻
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 19, 2021
We were soo spoiled as fans during Stone Colds run
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) April 19, 2021
Enjoying #WWEonAE and the #stonecoldsteveaustin documentary! Such good times in the business! Caught the Andre documentary as well and found this pic of Tony Chimel and I as medics with Andre! pic.twitter.com/HqM3CbfbWz
— Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 19, 2021
