Mick Foley, Sean Waltman, The Rock & More Comment On Steve Austin’s A&E Biography Special

Steve Austin’s Biography special for A&E debuted on Sunday night and Mick Foley, Sean Waltman, The Rock and many others took to social media to react to it. The special premiered on the network tonight and you can see a selection of reactions below from several in the industry including the aforementioned trio, Jim Ross, James Storm, Taz, and more:

OWWWW! This Dude is fired up for a great night of @WWE on @AETV First, 8/7c it’s the @steveaustinBSR bio – and I think @biography dedicates 45 minutes to the Stone Cold/Dude Love team Then 10/9c it‘s the PREMIERE of @TreasuresWWE with YOURS TRULY as the special guest! pic.twitter.com/sADxHzE6x6 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2021

THIS AUSTIN BIO IS SO FREAKING GOOD!@steveaustinBSR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 19, 2021

TUNE IN TONIGHT @8PM @aetv. @steveaustinBSR was a HUGE INFLUENCE on my career and our legendary feud we went on to become the biggest box office draw pro wrestling has ever seen🙏🏾

And he went on to become the one man to ignite and lead the greatest era in pro wrestling history💀 pic.twitter.com/43XqDEErY2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 18, 2021

Watching @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV. Just when you thought you knew it all about someone- Steve Austin surprises us. Really inspired by his story. If you’re a student of the game, watch this. 🐍 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 19, 2021

Just got done watching Biography episode covering @steveaustinBSR life/career. It was awesome …I highly recommend it if you haven’t watched it… SCSA is a quality guy & just a good fucking dude who worked his tail off! 🍻 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 19, 2021

We were soo spoiled as fans during Stone Colds run — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) April 19, 2021