Mick Foley Says He Sees Botches As ‘Doses Of Reality’

Mick Foley says he doesn’t necessarily mind it when he sees botches, and he used Terry Funk to explain why that’s the case. The WWE Vault YouTube channel posted a WWE Retrospective video of Foley reacting to his “wildest moments” as Cactus Jack, which you can check out below. During the video, Foley talked about botched moves and how it adds a sense of realism to the choreographed nature of matches.

“I don’t like my sports entertainment to look perfect,” Foley said (h/t to Fightful). “I am the protege of Terry Funk, who would specifically make sure certain moves didn’t look perfect because life’s not perfect. What some people see as ‘botches,’ I see as ‘does of reality.'”

As reported yesterday, Foley recently signed a new WWE Legends contract with the company.