Mick Foley Talks About Knowing He Wanted To Be A WWE Superstar

In a video posted on Twitter ahead of his A&E Biography tomorrow night, Mick Foley answered a few questions about his career and spoke about when he knew he wanted to be a WWE Superstar. Here are highlights:

On when he wanted to be in the WWE: “The moment I knew I wanted to become a WWE superstar is when I saw Jimmy Snuka and Don Muraco inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden in October 1983. When Snuka came off the top, there were total strangers hugging each other. There were grown men with tears in their eyes. And I vividly remember thinking, ‘One day I will want to make people feel the way that I feel right now.'”

On his all-time favorite WWE superstar: “As I get into wrestling, the two people I tried to emulate were Bruiser Brody, the greatest brawling wrestler of all-time, and Tommy Billington, the Dynamite Kid, one of the greatest flying wrestlers, one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers, one of the greatest technical wrestlers. I knew I couldn’t do either of the things they did as well as they could but I thought if I could create a hybrid, I might be onto something. And I was.”

On his favorite WWE moment: “My favorite match that I’ve ever been a part of is Backlash 2004 with Randy Orton. What a defining match for Randy Orton but such a meaningful match for me personally.”