Mick Foley Thinks The WWE 24/7 Title Will Catch On

– Mick Foley recently chatted with Busted Open Radio about the introduction of the WWE 24/7 Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

“The title design was the least of the issues. No matter what I pulled out, unless it was the old Hardcore Title, was going to be met with disinterest. It’s still kind of frustrating — not just frustrating, but terrifying — when they’re not buying what you’re selling. I look back and I would have changed so many things. I wouldn’t have come out with real serious intent when it’s going to be a humorous belt. I do believe that it’s going to catch on. I think it’s going to be fun. The truth is, we can’t do the things we used to do with the Hardcore Title. If you call it the Hardcore Title and the emphasis is on the imagination and fun and bringing guys into the mix, the Hardcore Title is going to hurt that. We’re gonna hear from people who are not happy with it, but we hear from them all the time anyway. I think it’s going to be fun. And fun has been missing from WWE programming.”