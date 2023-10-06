Mick Foley Explains Why Barbed Wire Is Worse Than Thumbtacks

Mick Foley has been wounded with plenty barbed wire as well as thumbtacks, and he recently explained why the latter is far better to take. Foley weighed in on the topic, which he called an easy one, on the latest Foley Is Pod. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On thumbtacks in wrestling: “I don’t want to say [the risk is] very low, but when your biggest concerns are making sure you’re closing eyes if you’re dumb enough to take it face-first, which I was on a couple of occasions, and then you also want the clean tacks, right? For years I thought I had, like, a skin rash that wouldn’t go away no matter what kind of creams I was putting on it. Then I realized it wasn’t a rash, it was hundreds of tiny hole puncture scars that made up something that looked like a rash.”

On barbed wire: “[Barbed wire] can catch and tear you and change your life in a major way and I think the best example of that is when Sabu got something like what would have been a hundred stitches if he didn’t superglue it himself, and that to me was one of the gutsiest moments in wrestling.”