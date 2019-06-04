wrestling / News
Mickie James Out Due to Knee Injury
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Mickie James will be out of the ring for an unknown amount of time due to a knee injury suffered over the weekend. F4W Online reports that James is listed in the company’s new injury report after suffering the injury during a match with Carmella at Saturday night’s live event.
James was listed to compete at yesterday’s show in College Station, Texas, but was replaced by Zelina Vega. At this time, there’s no word on how severe the injury is.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Talks with Randy Savage in 1996, Attempts To Bring In John Madden For WrestleMania
- Jon Moxley Recalls The Challenges of Trying to Work With Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 32 Match, Why It Failed