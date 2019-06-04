Mickie James Out Due to Knee Injury

– Mickie James will be out of the ring for an unknown amount of time due to a knee injury suffered over the weekend. F4W Online reports that James is listed in the company’s new injury report after suffering the injury during a match with Carmella at Saturday night’s live event.

James was listed to compete at yesterday’s show in College Station, Texas, but was replaced by Zelina Vega. At this time, there’s no word on how severe the injury is.