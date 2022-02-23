Mickie James On Infamous ‘Piggy James’ Angle In WWE, Impact It Had In Empowering Other Women

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Mickie James discussed her Piggy James angle in WWE, the impact the angle had on other women, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mickie James on the infamous Piggy James angle in WWE: “I didn’t love the piggy James angle. I really didn’t. I hated it because I felt like it was like ribbing on a square. It was meant to get real heat for Michelle [McCool] and Layla. I kind of felt like it was cheap heat and it was a different way to go. In the moment, I was very torn. But I’m also of the mindset of like, ‘Okay, they’re going to give me this thing that I felt in my heart at the moment, they’re gonna give me this crappy storyline about calling me fat and all this stuff.’ I had several conversations with the girls too. It wasn’t like the girls were over the moon about doing the storyline, either. I think they were heavy in their hearts about it as well, and I’m just going to try to make it gold and try to get these girls over as monster heels because that’s obviously the end result of what we want is the girls need to get over as monster heels, and they weren’t at that time. But they were by the end of it, especially with Vickie Guerrero involved and all of the things. I felt like it did achieve that purpose.”

On the impact the angle had on other women: “I didn’t love it in it, however, the amount of women now who have come to me since then, and we’re now 10 years removed from that story, and said that story empowered them because they felt very bullied, or they were very self-conscious about their weight or their body, and they had body dysmorphia and all these things and that it really empowered them is pretty remarkable. I never really thought of it that way when I was in it, but now to be removed from it – if you can change one person’s life or the perception of themselves, then perhaps it’s worth it in the end. So no, I didn’t love it in it, but now looking back on it, it was a pretty powerful part of my career that happened and I know it’s like a kind of a mixed bag of how people feel about it.”

