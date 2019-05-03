Miesha Tate On Ronda Rousey’s Silence To Her Fans: ‘Ronda Has Always Been About Ronda’

In an interview with SiriusXM (via MMA Fighting, Miesha Tate spoke about Ronda Rousey’s refusal to open up to her fans, something she did after her losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. She was somewhat silent about her break from WWE for a bit, but then provided an update in a video blog where she confirmed that she was taking time off to start a family. Here are highlights:

On Rousey not being an open book: “It’s very Ronda-esque. Look, she’s not wrong even though it’s a bit arrogant, but that’s the style that people have appreciated about Ronda. It’s not necessarily something I appreciate about Ronda, but when you talk about her legacy this does sum it up in one quote, really. It’s that she knows she has value and interest but she also doesn’t really give a sh*t what anybody else wants to hear. She’s not entirely an open book. She’s not there entirely for the fans, selflessly. Ronda has always been about Ronda so it doesn’t surprise me. She’s continuing to be exactly how she’s always been. Again, not wrong, but when I listen to this, she almost sounds emotional. I don’t think she’s entirely happy with her legacy. The point that Ronda makes about us not deserving to hear it and about the vulnerability, I think that it speaks again to point that she left the sport worse than she entered it.”

On how they’re different: “She has that inflated ego, she does have all of those things. I talk about myself and we’re polar opposites, that’s why we never really got along. I started my career off a loss. I started my career with the humble approach, so I’m a very open book. I’ve got nothing to hide. I win some, I’ve lost some, I don’t have the need to put myself on a pedestal or not be an open book. I enjoy being transparent because I hope that somebody can take something away from my gains and my losses. I’ve lost horribly in front of the entire world and so did Ronda. She has a chance here to open up and to give some insight and perspective and motivation but she’s obviously not at that point where she feels good enough about her own legacy to be vulnerable and to reflect and give back. She’s obviously not in a good place with it. That’s my takeaway when I see this, that she’s not prepared to be vulnerable in front of us.”

On who Rousey wants to be: “She wants to be the hard Ronda Rousey, the one that was back in 2014. I always said winning is easy. You don’t have to make any adjustments. You don’t have to make any changes. You’re on the top of the world, you’re doing great. When you lose, that’s when you see what you’re really made of.”