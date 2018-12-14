The Mighty’s Nick Miller, Taishan Dong Released By WWE

– WWE has released NXT star Nick Miller and developmental talent Taishan Dong, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer reports that Miller, who was part of The Mighty with Shane Thorne, has been released from his contract. WWE has yet to officially announce the release.

Miller’s release is said to be an amicable one, and the door is potentially open for him to return. Miller chose to stay in Australia, where he returned recently after his child was born.

In addition, the site reports that Dong was released, noting that the cut “took place some time back.” Dong was signed over the summer ands was a boxer from China. Finally, NXT UK roster member Tucker is no longer on the roster page, but there is no confirmation of his status.