– During Busted Open Radio this week, Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey explained why he sees himself and Jonathan Gresham as the two best in the world with their styles. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Jonathan Gresham is the best in the world at his style, and I think I am too, which is very unique, I don’t think there’s quite a lot of people who do it like I do. And that’s why I think the pairing of myself and Gresham is so interesting. We’re both the best in the world at what we do, which is very different.”

Gresham defeated Bailey in a singles match at No Surrender. On tomorrow’s edition of Impact, Jonathan Gresham will team with Mike Bailey against Decay.