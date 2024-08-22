Mike Bailey Names Trick Williams As The NXT Star He’d Most Like To Face

Mike Bailey says Trick Williams is atop his list of wanted opponents from NXT. Bailey spoke with Brass Ring Media for a new interview and was asked who he’d most like to face from NXT in the crossover between the two companies, naming Williams as his top choice.

“Yeah, there’s many people but if I had to narrow it down to one I’d say Trick Williams,” Bailey said (,a href=https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/mike-bailey-if-i-had-pick-one-nxt-star-face-it-would-be-trick-williams-he-s-absolutely-fantastic target=new>per Fightful). “Stylistically what he’s doing, it’s extremely exciting. What he does is very different and I think he’s absolutely fantastic. He’s definitely on the way up and I think he and I would surprise a lot of people.”

Bailey is the current TNA X-Division Champion and will defend the title against Zachary Wentz, Riley Osbourne, Jason Hotch and more in an Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence.