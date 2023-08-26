– Impact Wrestling has confirmed two new matchups for tomorrow’s Countdown to Emergence pre-show. Mike Bailey will face Alan Angels in a one-on-one contest. Also set for the show, The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) will face Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura.

The Countdown to Emergence show will stream live and free at 7:30 pm EST tomorrow (Aug. 27) on Impact! Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube. The main pay-per-view card will then air live starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the match announcements below: