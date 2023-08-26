wrestling / News
Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels, More Set for Impact Wrestling Countdown to Emergence
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed two new matchups for tomorrow’s Countdown to Emergence pre-show. Mike Bailey will face Alan Angels in a one-on-one contest. Also set for the show, The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) will face Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura.
The Countdown to Emergence show will stream live and free at 7:30 pm EST tomorrow (Aug. 27) on Impact! Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube. The main pay-per-view card will then air live starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the match announcements below:
BREAKING: Two matches are OFFICIAL for #CountdownToEmergence TOMORROW at 7:30pm ET LIVE and FREE on YouTube, IMPACT Plus and Fite!
– @TheJasonHotch and @TheJohnSkyler vs. @joehendry and @Im_YuyaUemura @Alan_V_Angels vs. @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/Gzr8Fbh5Y0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2023
