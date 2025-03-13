– During a recent edition of Adult Conversations, ROH talent Mike Bennett spoke about some dream matchups he’d still like to have. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Bennett on his dream matchups: “More than anything in the entire world, there’s two people. For singles, it’s Eddie Kingston and Cope. Then tag team, honestly, I think what I would love to do is get back in the ring with The Young Bucks. I feel like me and [Matt] Taven now and then now, we could have such a cool, different dynamic. So that’s one of the matches that I’d love to have right now as a tag team.”

On wanting to team with Matt Taven in Japan: “Honestly, I want to go to Japan with [Matt] Taven. I want to appreciate it more. There’s just something so peaceful about spending the twilight in Japan [laughs], and just being an American lost in Tokyo and figuring it out. I want to do it. That’s my dream.”

Mike Bennett last wrestled for ROH at Final Battle Zero Hour, teaming with Matt Taven to beat The Infantry’s Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.