Mike Kanellis Again Criticizes WWE Over Treatment of 205 Live, Defends Seth Rollins

Mike Kanellis is continuing to criticize WWE for their treatment of 205 Live today. He tweeted about how WWE made time for 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on RAW but didn’t find time for any of the 205 Live wrestlers. This sparked a fan to respond, essentially telling Kanellis to stop complaining, which led to a series of tweets from Kanellis defending his criticism and saying he won’t be complacent. He also defended Seth Rollins who has been involved in his own Twitter feud over the past few days where he has been defending WWE and himself against the likes of Will Ospreay and others.

So @WWE has time to put the General Manager of @WWE205Live on #RAW but doesn’t have the time for the guys who kill themselves in the ring every week. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

If fighting for @WWE205Live and wanting a GM who actually cares about the brand, is going to make things hard for me in the work place, then bring it on. I will never apologize for that. Complacency has never been my strong suit. https://t.co/gjlZCyGccZ — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Imagine if he made the best out of being dealt the role of @WWE205Live General Manager. https://t.co/8rIpGrFqE6 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

I thought this was about making the most out of the hand you were dealt https://t.co/pSmMeAXWq9 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Cool. He built his brand. He represented the @WWE205Live brand and basically treated it like it was below him. https://t.co/o0EfXrFgaH — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Exactly my point. Thank you! https://t.co/SFjdiyCu3n — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

No. It’s his fault for representing an entire brand and not caring. Putting more effort in 2 months over a title, than he did for a year for an entire @WWE brand. But yea, I’m jealous. https://t.co/A38HHW5KOR — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Sounds about right. People demand change. I re-sign and fight for change on @WWE205Live. The actual wrestling show at @WWE Then it’s called bitching. You people crack me up. https://t.co/Q91N9N3ryV — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

I love my decision. I also love @WWE205Live. I’m sick of 205 stealing the show every PPV and being disrespected. And we can’t even get someone who actually cares about the brand to be GM. If that’s jealousy, then I’m super duper jealous. https://t.co/yM6BZ9y5fv — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

I love money 💰 https://t.co/3H16D2WZK5 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

I read it perfectly. I’m still trying to see the connection between signing a new contract and not being able to fight for your brand. Lots of complacent people on Twitter nowadays. https://t.co/RVMahiVWTL — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

Oh Jesus. Wearing a Cena T-shirt in your profile picture doesn’t mean you care more. Call me when you’ve dedicated 18 years of your life to wrestling and leave your 14month old daughter every week. https://t.co/gGUgzR47YT — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

You’re right. I should be complacent and fall in line. Never fight. Yikes! https://t.co/nJ4YUGYMZQ — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

You’re right. He said when times get tough, you should just run away. 👍🏻 https://t.co/WrJCMLm1f2 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019

I appreciate that. But I don’t think @WWERollins is a sell out. I see him sticking up for his company. He’s the man, it’s his cross to bear. I respect the hell out of him. https://t.co/MbtCPNSnLU — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 25, 2019