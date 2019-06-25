wrestling / News

Mike Kanellis Again Criticizes WWE Over Treatment of 205 Live, Defends Seth Rollins

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Mike Kanellis WWE 205 Live

Mike Kanellis is continuing to criticize WWE for their treatment of 205 Live today. He tweeted about how WWE made time for 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on RAW but didn’t find time for any of the 205 Live wrestlers. This sparked a fan to respond, essentially telling Kanellis to stop complaining, which led to a series of tweets from Kanellis defending his criticism and saying he won’t be complacent. He also defended Seth Rollins who has been involved in his own Twitter feud over the past few days where he has been defending WWE and himself against the likes of Will Ospreay and others.

