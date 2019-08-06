wrestling / News
Mike Kanellis Wins 24/7 Title From Maria, Quickly Loses It (Pics, Video)
– Maria Kanellis’ days of being the pregnant 24/7 Champion are over thanks to her husband, but he didn’t hold it long either. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE aired a segment with Maria visiting her OBGYN. She directed Mike to keep her and the 24/7 Championship safe, but when he had the opportunity he pinned her and claimed his second run with the title.
Unfortunately for Mike, his second reign was even shorter than his first. Immediately after running out to the lobby, he ran into R-Truth (disguised as a pregnant lady, obviously) and Carmella. Truth claimed his water was breaking and pulled out a baby doll, which he threw at Mike. Mike caught it and Truth rolled him up to get the pinfall.
Truth is now an eleven-time 24/7 Champion. Maria’s run ended at six days, tied with R-Truth (twice) for the fifth-longest title reign. Pics and video are below:
Well. Here we are. #Raw #247Champion @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/zpOoz5hdNd
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
We've got a new #247Champion!!!! #Raw @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/Qh8q6eAyes
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
11-TIME CHAMP!!!! #247Champion #RunTruthRun @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/sSfnLNSfCd
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
Wow. @RealMikeBennett went there, and @RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE ACTUALLY WENT THERE!
Sorry, @MariaLKanellis. #RAW #247Championship pic.twitter.com/ThqXFib9Pm
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
Ta-ta for now! #Raw #247Title @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/94iILGUQA2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg