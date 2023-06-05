wrestling / News
Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch Win 2023 NWA Crockett Cup Tournament
June 4, 2023 | Posted by
Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch have won the NWA Crockett Cup, picking up the win at Sunday’s show. Knox and Murdoch defeated Blunt Force Trauma in the finals that main evented Sunday’s show to win the tournament.
Knox and Murdoch defeated Magnum Muscle, The Mortons and Tyrus & Chris Adonis to advance to the finals.
so close…but yet so far @nwa #nwa #crockettcup pic.twitter.com/WwMzjuBCsG
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) June 5, 2023
2023 #CrockettCup champions Knox and Murdoch pic.twitter.com/hHeIn0NALc
— Rassling Fan (@RasslingFAN) June 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Says JBL Is One of Wrestling’s Greatest Heels, Recalls Eddie Guererro’s Blade Job At Judgment Day
- Eric Bischoff On Possible Goldberg Retirement Tour, Why He Wouldn’t Touch It As a Promoter
- Stan Lane Proves He’s Not Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Father With DNA Test
- Kevin Nash Recalls Arn Anderson’s Reaction To The ‘My Spot’ Parody Segment