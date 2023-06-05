wrestling / News

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch Win 2023 NWA Crockett Cup Tournament

June 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Crockett Cup Trevor Mudroch Mike Knox Image Credit: NWA

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch have won the NWA Crockett Cup, picking up the win at Sunday’s show. Knox and Murdoch defeated Blunt Force Trauma in the finals that main evented Sunday’s show to win the tournament.

Knox and Murdoch defeated Magnum Muscle, The Mortons and Tyrus & Chris Adonis to advance to the finals.

