Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac Passes Away At 55

Mike Halac, who was best known as Mantaur in WWE, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Halac passed away in his sleep today at the age of 55.

Halac began his wrestling career in 1991, competing in the CWA in Germany as Bruiser Mastino. He made his debut in a match for the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championship against Luc “Rambo” Poirier and continued working for the company until 1994 when he signed with WWE. Though Halac began his WWE career under his Bruiser Mastino gimmick at house shows, he would soon debut on TV in December with the gimmick that he is best known as, a play on a minotaur. Mantaur was briefly managed by Jim Cornette and had a run defeating enhancement talent before getting an Intercontinental Championship match against Razor Ramon.

The Mantaur gimmick did not last long; he was soon used to put over pushed babyfaces and made his last WWE appearance as Mantaur at In Your House 2 in July of 1995 as a lumberjack for the WWE Championship match between Sid and Diesel.

Following his WWE exit, he had a brief run in ECW as Bruiser Mastino. He briefly returned to the CWA and then had a short return to WWE as a bodyguard for Goldust at In Your House 7. He had a run in the UsWA as Tank in the Truth Commission where he won the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship, and returned to WWE one more time with the Truth Commission in the summer of 1997.

Halac continued to work independent dates after that including the CWA and more, initially retiring in 2001 before returning in 2005. He made occasional appearances after, with his final wrestling appearance being in 2019 for GCW in the Clusterf**k Battle Royal at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to family, friends and fans of Mr. Halac.