Mike Santana Makes TNA Return, Defeats Steve Maclin At Rebellion
April 20, 2024 | Posted by
Mike Santana is back in TNA, making his return and defeating Steve Maclin at Rebellion. The AEW alumnus returned to TNA at Saturday’s PPV, being revealed by Santino Marella as the newest signee and defeating Maclin who was looking for a match at the show.
Santana was previously in TNA as part of LAX. You can a clip of the return below; our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
