Mike Santana vs. Psycho Clown Set For House of Glory Event Next month

House of Glory has announced a match between Mike Santana and AAA’s Psycho Clown for their Cinco de Mayo event next month. The match will be for the HOG heavyweight championship and happens in New York City.

Santana defends HOG Heavyweight Championship against AAA’s Psycho Clown at Cinco De Mayo in NYC

The HOG Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at Cinco De Mayo live from the NYC Arena and live on Fite+.

Reigning champion Mike Santana will make his third defense against AAA Worldwide star Psycho Clown.

Santana has successfully defended the championship over Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley so far. He is looking to defeat all challengers from around the world as he heads to Cinco de Mayo. Can the RICANstruction make it three in a row?

One of the most feared in the wrestling world, Psycho Clown is a former AAA Latin American Champion and has won championships all over the world. In his HOG and NYC debut, can he become the new HOG Heavyweight Champion?

Find out Sunday May 5th in Jamaica, Queens!

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net

Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social media channels for more announcements.