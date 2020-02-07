wrestling / News
Mike Tenay, Dixie Carter and Vince Russo Discussed For TNA Reunion Show
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling is discussing bringing back Mike Tenay, Dixie Carter and Vince Russo for their TNA reunion show on April 3. The show is called TNA: There’s No Place Like Home.
The idea behind bringing in Russo is that the company feels he would generate a lot of negativity, which means no one would forget the date of the show, which would help business. However, they are said to be going back and forth on if they want him to appear.
The Observer also notes that Tenay is unlikely to appear.
More Trending Stories
- Brett DiBiase Arrested As Part Of Largest Embezzlement Case In Mississippi History
- WWE May Have Already Went Back To Previous NXT Women’s Championship Name
- Jerry Lawler on Vince McMahon Yelling at The Broadcast Team, Says Vince Has Never Yelled At Him
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero’s Injury During The Radicalz’ In-Ring Debut, The Group Losing All Their Matches That Night