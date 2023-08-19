– During a recent appearance on this week’s Busted Open Radio, former ECW World Champion Mikey Whipwreck critiqued this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Whipwreck didn’t care for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathwatch, not understanding why the heels were running off the babyfaces. Whipwreck stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was watching the Texas Chainsaw Match and at one point the babyfaces are beating the s**t out of Jarrett 4-to-1.”

He added on this week’s AEW Dynamite, “I liked the tail end of the promo with Adam Cole and MJf. I hate to say it but I didn’t really ‘like’ anything. The execution was wonky.”