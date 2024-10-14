Mildred Burke Biopic Queen of the Ring To Screen Tomorrow

The Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring will have its first-ever screening tomorrow at the Buffalo International Film Festival. It will play at the North Park Theater at 6:45 PM.

Queen of the Ring

Ash Avildsen (Dir), 124 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

Director / Writer / Producer Ash Avildsen in attendance.

The true story of Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards), the first million-dollar female athlete in history. Millie, a young single mother, defies societal norms by becoming a professional wrestler during a time when female wrestling was illegal in most of the U.S. Starting her career by competing against men at carnivals, she builds an impressive record and paves the way for women’s wrestling to gain acceptance.

Despite her success, Millie’s journey is marked by personal struggles and a tumultuous relationship with her manager and ex-husband, Billy Wolfe (Josh Lucas). Her story captures the golden age of female pro wrestling and celebrates Millie’s role in changing the culture and achieving unprecedented success.

Director Ash Avildsen is a BIFF 2017 (American Satan) alumni.