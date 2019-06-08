Millie McKenzie Reportedly Turned Down WWE Offer For NXT UK

– UK wrestler Millie McKenzie turned down a deal from WWE earlier this year, according to a new report. The WON reports that McKenzie, who has worked for a variety of promotions including Sendai Girls, Pro Wrestling: EVE, PROGRESS, and FIGHT CLUB: PRO, turned down the offer as she wanted to continue working for Sendai Girls in Japan.

McKenzie worked three shows for the NXT UK brand in 2018, including the NXT UK Women’s Tournament where she lost to Jinny in the first round. She has mostly been working with Sendai Girls this year.