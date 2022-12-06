Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85

Boxing referee Mills Lane is reported to have passed away at the age of 85 in Reno, NV. Lane was noted for his presence in both professional boxing and the pro wrestling industry, having refereed the famous Bite Fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997. He also appeared with WWE the following year to pass a ruling involving Steve Austin and the McMahons on Monday Night Raw.

On behalf of 411, our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mills Lane.