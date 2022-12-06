wrestling / News
Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
Boxing referee Mills Lane is reported to have passed away at the age of 85 in Reno, NV. Lane was noted for his presence in both professional boxing and the pro wrestling industry, having refereed the famous Bite Fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997. He also appeared with WWE the following year to pass a ruling involving Steve Austin and the McMahons on Monday Night Raw.
On behalf of 411, our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mills Lane.
Reports are emerging that legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85.
Rest in peace. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/k1imJLwUVz
— iD Boxing (@idboxingnews) December 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana On How Problem People Are Dealt With Backstage in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE