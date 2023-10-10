wrestling / News

Mims Captures NWA Television Title On NWA Powerrr

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mims NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

Mims is the new NWA Television Champion, winning the title on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Mims defeated Zicky Dice to win the title on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

The win marks Mims’ first championship in NWA. The title was vacant after THomas Latimer relinquished it for a shot at EC3 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at NWA Samhain.

