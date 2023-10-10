Mims Captures NWA Television Title On NWA Powerrr

Mims is the new NWA Television Champion, winning the title on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Mims defeated Zicky Dice to win the title on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

The win marks Mims’ first championship in NWA. The title was vacant after THomas Latimer relinquished it for a shot at EC3 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at NWA Samhain.