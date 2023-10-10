wrestling / News
Mims Captures NWA Television Title On NWA Powerrr
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
Mims is the new NWA Television Champion, winning the title on this week’s NWA Powerrr. Mims defeated Zicky Dice to win the title on Tuesday’s episode of the show.
The win marks Mims’ first championship in NWA. The title was vacant after THomas Latimer relinquished it for a shot at EC3 for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at NWA Samhain.
Mims has pinned Zicky Dice to become the new NWA TV Champion on #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/y7qKGot1bj
— Robert DeFelice | Fightful, WrestleZone (@dudefelice) October 10, 2023
