Mims Wants To Beat Tyrus To Get Poetic Justice Against Him

Mims has Tyrus and the NWA Television Championship in his sights, seeking “poetic justice” for being injured by the champion. Mims suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder against Tyrus at June’s NWA Alwayz Ready and made his return at NWA 74. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Mims talked about wanting revenge against Tyrus and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful:

On wanting a TV Championship match: “I mean if anything, I felt like the TV Title is destined to be mine. I’ve had my idea in my head for a long time. That’s something I wanted to do ever since I saw it come back and it was around the waist of Ricky Starks. That was something that I always wanted, and it’s one of my favorite titles in professional wrestling. I usually am not the type of person to say that, not like there’s a type of person that says that. But I’m usually not the person that’s just like oh, yeah, this is my absolute favorite title of all time. I mean most titles look pretty good, there’s not really too many ugly-looking titles to me, but one of my favorites is definitely the Television Title, so it’s something that’s still on my mind that I want to be able to accomplish and say, ‘Hey, I was the NWA Television Champion.'”

On the matter being personal for him: “My eyes aren’t just set on getting the TV Title. It’s not just that. It’s also making for sure that I can have that rematch with Tyrus. This is a match that I feel like I could win. This is a match that I feel like, even with going down to one arm and barely knowing what was going on, I still had a fair chance, at least in my mind, it felt like a fair chance because I could still get up and I could still fight. So it’s something that I feel like I could still achieve is beating Tyrus, is winning the Television Championship. I mean hey, I’m not exactly clairvoyant, I’m not exactly saying I can see the future, but I think there’s some ten pounds of gold that may be in my future. If it happens to come off of Tyrus, I just think that would be poetic. That just be poetic justice. Let your boy have a little bit of poetic justice. It can’t just be a movie, it can be a real thing, too.”