Mina Shirakawa Praises Jushin Liger, Says He’s Like ‘A God’ to Her

In an interview with Fightful, Mina Shirakawa spoke about her admiration for Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and why the retired legend is like ‘a god’ to her.

She said: “Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger is a God to me. A real God. He’s a masked man and very mysterious. He is known by wrestling fans all over the world. Every fan knows him. He’s small but muscular, and can do high-flying moves and technique. He wears a mask, but we can feel his emotion through the mask. Joy, anger, pleasure, we can feel him. It’s an important skill. He is a God to me.“