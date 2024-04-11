wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Saves Mariah May From Anna Jay On AEW Dynamite, Kisses Her
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
Mina Shirakawa made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite to save Mariah May from an attack by Anny Jay, which led to a reunion kiss. Wednesday night’s show saw May pick up a win over Jay in singles competition. An angered Jay attacked after the show and locked in the Queen Slayer until Shirakawa came out and ran to the ring. Jay fled and Shirakawa revived May with some champagne and a kiss.
Shirakawa is a member of the STARDOM roster and teamed with May as Rose Gold in the company.
Mina Shirakawa makes the save for her former partner, Mariah May!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MinaShirakawa | @MariahMayX | @annajay___ pic.twitter.com/7T5GPETmXA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024
