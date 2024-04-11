Mina Shirakawa Saves Mariah May From Anna Jay On AEW Dynamite, Kisses Her

Mina Shirakawa made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite to save Mariah May from an attack by Anny Jay, which led to a reunion kiss. Wednesday night’s show saw May pick up a win over Jay in singles competition. An angered Jay attacked after the show and locked in the Queen Slayer until Shirakawa came out and ran to the ring. Jay fled and Shirakawa revived May with some champagne and a kiss.

Shirakawa is a member of the STARDOM roster and teamed with May as Rose Gold in the company.