Minoru Suzuki Says He’s Giving ‘Strong Style’ Back to NJPW: ‘Let’s Set Sail’

Minoru Suzuki says that he is giving the name “Strong Style” back to NJPW and is on a journey of freedom. The NJPW legend posted to Twitter on Friday and said that he is giving the name back to NJPW, noting that neither he nor El Desperado need it anymore.

Suzuki wrote:

“I’m giving back to New Japan the name Strong Style that I borrowed a year ago. Me and [El Desperado] don’t need it anymore. I’ve made new friends, had a lot of fun, and a lot of things happened… I’ve been in New Japan Pro Wrestling for quite some time, but my professional wrestling life is still in the middle of a journey. In order to become even stronger… on a journey of freedom… let’s set sail.”

Suzuki has competed in a number of promotions in addition to his NJPW work including AEW, AJPW, DDT Pro, RevPro, MLW, House of Glory and more.