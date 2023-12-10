– WWE confirmed some new matchups for the next episode of NXT TV during tonight’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Eddy Thorpe will face Dijak in a singles contest. Also, Meta-Four will face the team of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley in a mixed six-person tag team bout.

NXT returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, December 12. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

* Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Noam Dar, & Oro Mensah) vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley

* NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament begins