Miz and Mrs. Renewed by USA Network for Season 3

– USA Network today officially announced that the WWE unscripted reality series, Miz and Mrs., has been renewed for a third season. The upcoming 10-episode third season will air later in 2022. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin initially announced the news today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The reality show follows WWE Superstar The Miz, his wife Maryse, and their eccentric family, along with offering an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of the married WWE Superstars. The show has been a ratings hit for the network, ranking among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth across all key ratings demos.

Speaking on the news in a press release, Mizanin and Maryse commented, “We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives. Season three is going to be AWESOME!”

At the end of Season 2, which previously aired earlier this year, Miz and Maryse celebrated their anniversary, hada pregnancy scare, and then took steps to make sure there were no other false alarms. Also, both their moms made the decision to start dating, and Miz helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business. Meanwhile, Maryse found her own entrepreneurial success.

Miz & Mrs. is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Farnaz Farjam-Chazan serves as executive producer for the show with Bunim/Murray Productions. Trish Gold is showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers for the show.

Fans can currently watch the first two seasons of the show now on Peacock.