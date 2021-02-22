Miz and Mrs. Set To Return On April 12, Will Follow RAW On Mondays

The Miz is the new WWE Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Elimination Chamber, and WWE fans will have a chance to watch his show, Miz and Mrs., immediately following RAW starting in April.

WWE announced that the second half of season two of Miz and Mrs. will return to the USA Network on April 12, with the show now set to air after RAW at 11 PM ET.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the return of the show:

The Mizanins are back for more Mizchief, mayhem and madness! USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” returns on Monday, April 12, at 11/10 C as the second half of season two continues, now following Monday Night Raw. “Miz and Mrs.” gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of The Miz, Maryse and their eccentric family. In the upcoming six episodes, Mike and Maryse celebrate an anniversary, have a pregnancy scare and think about joining a country club. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, their moms decide they are ready to date, Mike creates a man cave and helps his dad find a hobby, and Maryse launches her Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening moisturizer.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming episodes below.