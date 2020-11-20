Miz & Maryse on What’s Coming On Miz & Mrs., Miz Teases MITB Survivor Series Cash-In

The Miz and Maryse are back on TV with the second half of their second season of Miz & Mrs., and the two teased what’s next for the show while speaking to 411’s Russ Weakland. The show currently airs on USA Network on Thursdays with preview episodes on Monday and the two talked about what fans can expect. Miz also teased a potential Money in the Bank cash-in at Survivor Series, where Drew McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns in a battle of World Champions:

When it comes to the next season of Miz & Mrs. What are we going to see this time around that will recapture out attention?

Miz: Well what we pride ourselves on, that is what we pride ourselves on making sure that it is true to us and it is true to the reality that is going on in our lives. Before Maryse and I decided to do Miz & Mrs. We had to sit down and have a conversation. We have a reality show, we have to be No Holds Barred, we have to be real and true to us and something we can be proud of. There are some hard moments and are difficult to talk about and difficult to do and that is honestly what people want to see.. And what I learned with being on The Real World were those moments when you have butterflies in your stomach and throat and you are not sure how people are going to take it, those are the most vulnerable times. And it is just what happens in our life, all of our vulnerable times and all of our drama is going to make you laugh, so mine and Maryse’s hell makes for a definitely your delight. So what can you expect on this new season. Well one thing is, my Dad retires from work. So we see a lot more of him and what does everyone need that retires, they need hobbies. I take my Dad out to get him a hobby and his hobby is that he buys a food truck. And not only does my Dad buy a food truck, he uses my face and Maryse’s face on the food truck and calls it Miz Steaks & Weiners! And his hot selling item is Mike’s little wieners! He doesn’t use Mike’s footlong, he uses Mike’s little wieners… And that just goes to show that he will use my brand and my wife’s brand to exploit us and utilize us and make sure that he can make some coin out of it…

We saw your father in the ring, how else will he try to gain his fifteen minutes of fame this season since he is such a character?

Maryse: Oh wow! Do you understand it is more of a fifteen seconds of fame. (LAUGHTER) He went viral at WrestleMania when he was in the ring and had his fists up. He has been using that against all of us. Like Mike says, it takes your entire career to get a WrestleMania moment and some people never get it and he was there for seconds and then he goes viral on the internet and everyone is talking about him and gets memes and now he uses that against us, because it took us and it took Mike years and his father, it took five seconds. So, every Monday he would call Mike and say, “Hey Mike. I think you should have done that better! This is what I would have done.” His Dad acts like he is the biggest Superstar in the world and the other thing that he does and he is out of control. He goes into these podcasts, these random podcasts because he thinks he is a Superstar now, and then talks about these random stories about myself and my husband. But he changes the truth and embellishes it and changes the whole story to make them more funny and less than the truth..

Miz: But the are lies! (LAUGHTER)

Maryse: He is completely out of control! (LAUGHTER) I told him a million times not to do it and he keeps doing it. Nothing you can say do, he will do his own thing, just like my mother basically. Marjo does the same thing.. We have two out of control parents! (LAUGHTER)

Will we see a lot more of your kids on the show this season and will you stop at two or do you think you will have more?

Miz: Yeah Maddison is actually born in these upcoming episodes. So, you will see our process and how we go from one child to two and how we prepare for that and how we prepare Monroe to be a big sister. Because that is a big job. And she is only at that time and that point only one and a half. So we had to prepare her being a big sister and you get to see that. There is just so much in these upcoming episodes. Like my wife, she is one of the most hardworking women that I ever seen in my entire life. She has this moisturizer that she is working on, she put her heart and soul into it and you can see that come to life and you get to watch it. I try to help her but the problem is she doesn’t want my help but I know she needs my help…

Maryse: Nope! (LAUGHTER)

Miz: You know when your wife tells you, ‘Yeah I don’t need your help or want your help!’ You know deep inside they really need your help…

Maryse: Really is that true? (LAUGHTER)

Miz: It is 100% true Maryse! (LAUGHTER) I try to do a commercial for her product that I think will create buzz and awareness and will showcase everything that needs to be done but Maryse doesn’t agree with me.

Maryse: Yeah, I cancelled that really quick… (LAUGHTER)

Miz: I still made it, had to be done…

Maryse: You are not going to use it…

Miz: If you don’t want me to use it I won’t but I think you are making a huge mistake.

Maryse: Is that the one you wanted to submit to the film festival?

Miz: Yes 100% If you allowed me to do that I think I would win an award…

Maryse: (LAUGHTER)

Miz: You tell me this… Moisturizer right? I say that it is going to make your skin moist. And Maryse said you can’t use that word, it is a word that people don’t like. It isn’t a pretty word but if you think of it, it is moist, moisture, moisturizer. It makes your skin moist. And by the way, the fact that people don’t like it is more of a reason to use it and gets people talking… All press is good press my friend!

Maryse: Oh my goodness! (LAUGHTER)

We love you guys together in the WWE ring, on this show. What do you have lined up next? More shows, movies together, something else?

Maryse: Well we have a production company that Mike and I started, it is called MadRoe Productions and we have put a few shows together, we have two that are looking really really good. We have one game show and we put this game show together when we were playing with our kids in the game room. Which is very funny, we came up with the whole concept and we are now at the stage of pitching and we are pitching it to networks, and it seems to be something that people are talking about.

Miz: We are really excited about it…

Maryse: Yeah, we are really really excited! It looks like we have the upper hand which is crazy because we just started this production company. We have so many interests in this game show so it is very exciting…

Miz: We also have another one. We met this family that basically renovated our entire house. The way that they are as a family, their whole dynamic and family does a portion of what it takes to renovate a house properly and correctly. They are such an interesting family that we are developing a show with them as well. We already have pitches with them as well for them with networks that have taken a bite and now we are just waiting to see the next step and hopefully people will see.

Maryse: We like to do content that we are passionate about and makes us happy and Miz and Mrs. That is it for us, we love filming the show. We didn’t know when we started we were going to love filming the show as much as we did. We really do. If we could have 20 seasons of the Miz and Mrs. I think we would sign up for it right now. It is the same with ‘Brawl In the Family’. We came up with a game show, a show that we would like to watch on TV. And we were like, “What do we like?” We like funny, entertaining and easy to watch. Especially with everything that is going on in the world. I think it is theperfect time to have these kind of shows that are light hearted and we make fun of each other. We praise each other, we have drama but it is always funny drama. There is nothing that is ridiculous or fighting with our kids. Everything is just fun and crazy but it is all stuff families can relate to and what families can relate to. We go through the same thing as everyone. We just kind of make fun of each other while doing it.

What will happen first, The Miz is the World Champion or the Cleveland Browns are World Champions?

Miz: Well as of right now, the Browns are looking really good. I feel like they are a playoff contending team. Are they Super Bowl contention? I am not sure. But I am one step away from being WWE or Universal Champion. All I have to do is find the right time, the right moment where Randy Orton gets thrown through a table or Roman Reigns gets hit by a chair and then I come out and cash my Money in The Bank and just pin them 1 2 3 and become WWE or Universal Champion. I think I am going to come champion before the Cleveland Browns but who knows what is going to happen in the future…

You beat Randy before, would you like to beat him again?

Miz: I don’t know if you know this but 11/22/2020 is Survivor Series. And it is an amazing date because on 11/22/2010 I cashed in my Money In TheBank at Amway Center, which is the arena we are at right now. In Orlando and Maryse was there ringside. So that is an amazing and incredible date and both champions by the way will be in the ring…. They are going up against each other..

All you will need is The Angry Miz girl and everything is completed…

Miz: I feel the Angry Miz Girl is like 20 now…. I mean I don’t know this. I think she was ten then..

Get her there…

Miz: There you go! That would be awesome!