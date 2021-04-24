wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Campaigns To Be Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat Sequel, Sami Zayn Praises Bayley For Supporting His Charity, Adam Pearce Shares Story About Baron Corbin & Chad Gable

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, The Miz pitched that he should play Johnny Cage in a sequel to Mortal Kombat. Ed Boon, who co-created the game, said that he made a good case for it.

Miz wrote: “No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese.

Boon added: “Guy makes a compelling case.

– Bayley shared a photo of herself wearing Sami Zayn’s limited edition ‘Dancin Man’ t-shirt on Talking Smack. Zayn reacted to it on Twitter.

Bayley wrote: “I think I was the best dressed on #talkingsmack today, thanks to my friend @samizayn. Once you purchase this t-shirt of a beautifully captured moment, all of the proceeds go to #samiforsyria which aids medical needs in Syria. 100% of it! I’ve bought my shirt, I’ve donated to the cause, and you can head to prowrestlingtees.com to do the same!

– Adam Pearce shared a story on Twitter of Chad Gable and Baron Corbin showing up to training classes at the Performance Center.

He wrote: “FUN FACT: When I coached at the PC full time, I’d hold open ring sessions on Friday afternoons available to anyone that wanted to train. No experience limits/requirements. You know who came to most of them?
@WWEGable and @BaronCorbinWWE. And I’ll never forget it. I don’t know if they even remember. I do.

