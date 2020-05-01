wrestling / News
MJ Jenkins Would Love to Go to AEW Following WWE Release
MJ Jenkins is looking to hit the ground running following her WWE release, and would love to run right into AEW. Jenkins, who was among the WWE releases earlier this month, spoke with Sportskeeda and talked about what’s next for her.
“Oh, man,” Jenkins said. “You know, there is so much wrestling out there and… [laughs] ..I can say, from what I’ve seen, the main place I would love to go is AEW. I can’t lie! To say that I haven’t been watching would be a complete lie. I think what they’re doing is amazing. All the talent that they have there … Sonny Kiss has been one of my friends for the longest. I met him so long ago in New Jersey when I was wrestling and he was wrestling, at a smaller indie company. Britt Baker is there, and me and Britt had our first ever tryout match in front of the whole WWE locker room at SmackDown. And we killed it!””You just have so much great performers there. Ariel Monroe, Big Swole is what she goes by now… But I would love to go there because I believe in what they’re doing and I believe in their women’s division.”
AEW is a hoped-for destination for a lot of former WWE talent. Deonna Purazzo also told SK that she’d like to end up there.
