wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Announces Final Independent Booking, Kenny Omega Visits ONE Championship
– AEW talent MJF has announced that he will have his final independent wrestling booking on Sunday, September 22. He will face Josh Briggs at Beyond Wrestling All Hands on Deck. You can check out his tweet on the news below.
MJF wrote on Twitter, “This Sunday. My last independent wrestling show. THANK GOD!”
This Sunday.
My last independent wrestling show.
THANK GOD! pic.twitter.com/BOz9ZTXmTZ
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 16, 2019
– AEW wrestler and executive Kenny Omega shared a tweet and photo of his visit to ONE Championship MMA while he was overseas. Omega seemed to hint at a possible partnership of some sort in the future between AEW and the MMA organization. Much like AEW, ONE Championship has a broadcast deal with Bleacher Report Live and TNT.
Omega wrote, “Made some new friends before returning to America. You’ll probably see more of us in the future. #oneesportsgg #TNT #AEW”
Made some new friends before returning to America. You’ll probably see more of us in the future. #oneesportsgg #TNT #AEW pic.twitter.com/NF3GXyh4S6
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away