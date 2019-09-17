Various News: MJF Announces Final Independent Booking, Kenny Omega Visits ONE Championship

– AEW talent MJF has announced that he will have his final independent wrestling booking on Sunday, September 22. He will face Josh Briggs at Beyond Wrestling All Hands on Deck. You can check out his tweet on the news below.

MJF wrote on Twitter, “This Sunday. My last independent wrestling show. THANK GOD!”

– AEW wrestler and executive Kenny Omega shared a tweet and photo of his visit to ONE Championship MMA while he was overseas. Omega seemed to hint at a possible partnership of some sort in the future between AEW and the MMA organization. Much like AEW, ONE Championship has a broadcast deal with Bleacher Report Live and TNT.

Omega wrote, “Made some new friends before returning to America. You’ll probably see more of us in the future. #oneesportsgg #TNT #AEW”