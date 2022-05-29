MJF Booked On Flight Out Of Las Vegas Sparking Double Or Nothing Concerns

As previously reported, MJF today no-showed his scheduled FanFest meet and greet Saturday, with sourcing noting this is a legitimate situation. In an update from Fightful Select, they are reporting that one AEW source revealed they were “very unhappy about how it all played out” with communication between MJF and the company at an all-time low. AEW talent has for now been told not to comment on the situation and it has not been addressed publically.

The report notes that despite the company not being able to contact MJF to find out why he no-showed he is fine and well, now more concerning for AEW is the fact MJF has booked a flight out of Las Vegas for late Saturday. It remains unclear if he will board that plane. He is currently scheduled to go up against Wardlow at Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV.