MJF Defeats Roderick Strong In First Match in Two Months at AEW Full Gear

MJF returned to the ring after two months away at AEW Full Gear and defeated Roderick Strong by submission. MJF, who has been fulfilling his Hollywood commitments, hasn’t wrestled since All Out back in September. He came back and got the win with the Salt of the Earth armbar on Strong, who was forced to tap out.

After the match, MJF attempted to break the arm of Strong by stomping it inside a steel chair, but Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom made the save. Kyle O’Reilly shoved Cole down and got angry with him, telling him to ‘go get MJF’.

Strong previously defeated Shane Taylor, The Beast Mortos and Lance Archer to get a chance to fight MJF. Cole, who was also in the running for the match, lost to Konosuke Takeshita to prevent him from doing so.