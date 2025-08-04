MJF Recalls Ditching His Scarf In 2022 AEW Dynamite Promo Targeting Tony Khan

MJF cut a promo on Tony Khan at the AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2022, something he recently looked back at in terms of his character nuances. The promo saw MJF cut a promo in which he called Khan a “mark” and went off on him after losing to Wardlow at the PPV. He recently spoke with Liam Crowley on Coffee Chats and explained why he ditched the scarf just before cutting the promo as an example of the little things he tries to do to distinguish between his character and himself.

“I feel most confident when I feel like what I’m doing is true to me,” MJF said (per Fightful). “When I can have little reminders like that, it’s really helpful.”

He continued, “In that moment, when I took the scarf off, I needed everybody to know that, first of all, everything that comes out of my mouth on a weekly basis is already real. I needed everybody to know that, not only is this real, but please pay attention to everything coming out of my mouth because I’m angry right now. I needed everyone to know that I’m angry right now, and everybody did. It all worked out.”

MJF stayed off AEW television from that moment until he returned at All Out 2022.