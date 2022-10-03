wrestling / News
UPDATE: MJF Gives Wheeler Yuta Credit, Says He Will Never Wrestle Eddie Kingston, Kingston Reacts
UPDATE: Eddie Kingston has now chimed in on the shot MJF took at him earlier today.
He wrote: “This is all I think about when I see you tweet or say anything.”
He then shared a GIF of Jon Lovitz shouting ‘ACTING’ from Saturday Night Live.
MJF responded: “I’m as authentic as it gets. I’m sure that’s real scary for a fake tough guy from the slums of Yonkers.”
This is all I think about when I see you tweet or say anything. https://t.co/E6XbiBX04N pic.twitter.com/rvQzop963l
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) October 3, 2022
I’m as authentic as it gets. I’m sure that’s real scary for a fake tough guy from the slums of Yonkers.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2022
https://t.co/BaPS3w0gsx pic.twitter.com/udcqZ3TmjO
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) October 3, 2022
Original: MJF has been active on his Twitter. As noted earlier today, he took shots at Wheeler Yuta ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. However, he also praised Yuta for being good at wrestling.
He wrote: “As I’ve said before, me and Yuta have had wars all over North America. He’s an incredible wrestler. I’m just better. I put me and Yuta instead of wheeler and I. Because daddy comes first.”
He was less kind to Eddie Kingston, when a fan suggested they should have a match.
He replied: “I’ll never wrestle that slob.”
I’ll never wrestle that slob. https://t.co/Yhi3FnJIog
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2022
