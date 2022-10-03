wrestling / News

UPDATE: MJF Gives Wheeler Yuta Credit, Says He Will Never Wrestle Eddie Kingston, Kingston Reacts

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE: Eddie Kingston has now chimed in on the shot MJF took at him earlier today.

He wrote: “This is all I think about when I see you tweet or say anything.

He then shared a GIF of Jon Lovitz shouting ‘ACTING’ from Saturday Night Live.

MJF responded: “I’m as authentic as it gets. I’m sure that’s real scary for a fake tough guy from the slums of Yonkers.

Original: MJF has been active on his Twitter. As noted earlier today, he took shots at Wheeler Yuta ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. However, he also praised Yuta for being good at wrestling.

He wrote: “As I’ve said before, me and Yuta have had wars all over North America. He’s an incredible wrestler. I’m just better. I put me and Yuta instead of wheeler and I. Because daddy comes first.

He was less kind to Eddie Kingston, when a fan suggested they should have a match.

He replied: “I’ll never wrestle that slob.

