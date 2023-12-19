MJF Is Happy for CM Punk Following His WWE Return

– During an interview with Jimmy Traina for the SI Media podcast, AEW World Champion MJF commented on his former onscreen rival, CM Punk, returning to WWE. According to Friedman, he’s happy for CM Punk following his WWE return. MJF said on his former AEW rival (WrestlingInc.com):

“I was happy for him. Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent. At the end of the day, it’s a business. For some reason, with wrestling, it’s looked at differently than any other sport…I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck.”

CM Punk was fired by AEW in September stemming from an incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London in Wembley Stadium. He later returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years last month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.