wrestling / News

MJF Joins Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF Hurt Syndicate AEW Dynamite 5-14-25 Image Credit: AEW

MJF is in with the Hurt Syndicate, getting the approval to join the group on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw the group make their decision with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley all giving their thumbs ups to the former AEW World Championship joining the group.

MVP announced that MJF’s contract signing will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

